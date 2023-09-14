Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 September, 2023, 10:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Putin sees 'possibilities' for military co-operation with North Korea

Kim says Russia will win great victory over enemies

Published : Thursday, 14 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109

Putin sees 'possibilities' for military co-operation with North Korea

Putin sees 'possibilities' for military co-operation with North Korea

MOSCOW, Sept 13: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said there were "possibilities" for military co-operation with North Korea despite international sanctions, speaking in an interview with state television.

"There are certain limitations.... Within the framework of existing rules, there are possibilities that we take note of and we are discussing them," he said in an interview broadcast after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Meanwhile, Kim Jong Un told President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday he was sure Russia would win a "great victory" over its enemies, as Ukraine's Western allies warned of a possible Russian arms agreement with North Korea.

Russia became a pariah in the West after launching full-scale hostilities in Ukraine last year and has looked to strengthen alliances with other hardline leaders ostracised by democratic countries.

"We are confident that the Russian army and people will win a great victory in the just fight to punish evil groups who pursue hegemony, expansion, and ambition," Kim told Putin, raising a toast during an official dinner following one-on-one talks.

Kim also praised the "heroic" Russian army in comments that news agencies sponsored by Moscow interpreted as relating specifically to Moscow's large-scale military operation in Ukraine.

Putin meanwhile praised "the future strengthening of cooperation and friendship between our countries," while hosting Kim at a Far East spaceport, and later told reporters he saw "possibilities" for military cooperation with North Korea.

He had earlier said Moscow could help Pyongyang build satellites and suggested the countries might also discuss military cooperation.

US officials and experts have said Russia is interested in buying North Korean ammunition to use in Ukraine.

Both leaders affirmed historical ties between Moscow and Pyongyang.  

"We will always be with Russia," Kim said, according to footage broadcast on Russian TV.

"An old friend is better than two new ones," Putin said, quoting a Russian proverb and referencing the Soviet Union's role in the Korean War.

Their talks as well as discussions with delegations lasted around two hours before the leaders proceeded to the officials dinner in Kim's honour.  

Kim will later oversee a display of the potential of Russia's Pacific fleet in Vladivostok, Putin announced.

The two leaders met at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Far East, with footage released by the Kremlin showing the pair shaking hands enthusiastically as Kim arrived.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Fears mount of surging death toll in Libya flood disaster
Putin sees 'possibilities' for military co-operation with North Korea
Last-ditch hunt for Morocco quake survivors
Trudeau finally leaves India after plane troubles
Morocco quake: Death toll 2,862 with aid yet to reach some survivors
10,000 missing in Libya storm floods, death toll 'huge': Red Cross
Modi hails Saudi ties after 'historic' route unveiled
G20 summit agrees on words but struggles on action


Latest News
Stokes's England ODI record 182 sets up rout of New Zealand
After over 6 hrs, Mohammadpur Krishi Market fire under control
Rain-soaked New England hit by likely tornado amid wild weather ahead of Hurricane Lee's arrival
Massive fire at Mohammadpur Krishi Market, army-navy deployed
One held with 64-kg hemp in Kurigram
Housewife, father-in-law hacked dead in Laxmipur
Naseem Shah out of Asia Cup with shoulder injury
Kim Jong Un says Russia will win 'great victory' over enemies
Worker dies inside septic tank in C'nawabganj
Food security remains protected amid int'l crisis: PM tells JS
Most Read News
ADC Sanjida claims her husband first attacked ADC Harun at BIRDEM
Filmmaker Sohanur Rahman Sohan passes away
Community Bank wins INFOSYS-Finacle awards
Charge frame hearing on Khaleda's 11 cases on Oct 12
Child inside flight without passport, ticket; 10 officials withdrawn
Question paper leak: Ideal teacher suspended, sent to jail
25 kg Baghair fish caught in Padma
BNP to hold 2-day road march on Sept 16, 17
Tipu Murder: Councilor Monsur gets bail
Cyber Security Bill passed, arrest without warrant, 14 years' jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft