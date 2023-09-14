Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 September, 2023, 10:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Last-ditch hunt for Morocco quake survivors

Published : Thursday, 14 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125

INEGHEDE, Sept 13: Rescue teams stepped up a massive effort to bring relief to devastated Moroccan mountain villages Wednesday as the chances faded fast for finding survivors from the powerful earthquake which killed 2,900 people and left hundreds of thousands homeless.
Vehicles packed with supplies were inching up winding mountain roads to deliver desperately needed food and tents to survivors of the nation's deadliest quake in more than six decades.
Search teams were in places still scouring the rubble for the living. Morocco is now well past the 72-hour window when rescues are considered most likely, yet survivors are in some cases found well beyond that   period.
"We're working in a lot of places," said Fahas Abdullah Al Dosanri of the Qatari fire department, part of the international aid effort, adding some villages still cannot be reached by road.
Moroccan authorities reported that crews were working clear unpaved tracks that have been cut off by landslides.
In the hardest-hit areas south of Marrakesh many villages in the High Atlas mountains were completely destroyed and villagers were taking shelter in yellow government-issued tents.
"The only thing that remains of those villages is their name," Fatima Benhamoud, 39, said near a distribution centre for the temporary shelters.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Fears mount of surging death toll in Libya flood disaster
Putin sees 'possibilities' for military co-operation with North Korea
Last-ditch hunt for Morocco quake survivors
Trudeau finally leaves India after plane troubles
Morocco quake: Death toll 2,862 with aid yet to reach some survivors
10,000 missing in Libya storm floods, death toll 'huge': Red Cross
Modi hails Saudi ties after 'historic' route unveiled
G20 summit agrees on words but struggles on action


Latest News
Stokes's England ODI record 182 sets up rout of New Zealand
After over 6 hrs, Mohammadpur Krishi Market fire under control
Rain-soaked New England hit by likely tornado amid wild weather ahead of Hurricane Lee's arrival
Massive fire at Mohammadpur Krishi Market, army-navy deployed
One held with 64-kg hemp in Kurigram
Housewife, father-in-law hacked dead in Laxmipur
Naseem Shah out of Asia Cup with shoulder injury
Kim Jong Un says Russia will win 'great victory' over enemies
Worker dies inside septic tank in C'nawabganj
Food security remains protected amid int'l crisis: PM tells JS
Most Read News
ADC Sanjida claims her husband first attacked ADC Harun at BIRDEM
Filmmaker Sohanur Rahman Sohan passes away
Community Bank wins INFOSYS-Finacle awards
Charge frame hearing on Khaleda's 11 cases on Oct 12
Child inside flight without passport, ticket; 10 officials withdrawn
Question paper leak: Ideal teacher suspended, sent to jail
25 kg Baghair fish caught in Padma
BNP to hold 2-day road march on Sept 16, 17
Tipu Murder: Councilor Monsur gets bail
Cyber Security Bill passed, arrest without warrant, 14 years' jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft