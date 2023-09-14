Last-ditch hunt for Morocco quake survivors





Vehicles packed with supplies were inching up winding mountain roads to deliver desperately needed food and tents to survivors of the nation's deadliest quake in more than six decades.

Search teams were in places still scouring the rubble for the living. Morocco is now well past the 72-hour window when rescues are considered most likely, yet survivors are in some cases found well beyond that period.

"We're working in a lot of places," said Fahas Abdullah Al Dosanri of the Qatari fire department, part of the international aid effort, adding some villages still cannot be reached by road.

Moroccan authorities reported that crews were working clear unpaved tracks that have been cut off by landslides.

"The only thing that remains of those villages is their name," Fatima Benhamoud, 39, said near a distribution centre for the temporary shelters. �AFP



