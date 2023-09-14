Archer attends England training to revive hopes of World Cup role





Fast bowler Archer delivered the Super Over as England defeated New Zealand in a dramatic 2019 final at Lord's to become 50-over world champions.

But the 28-year-old's career has since been blighted by injuries and Archer has yet to feature in a competitive match this season following a stress fracture in his right elbow.

As a result, he was left out of England's provisional 15-man squad for the World Cup but, should he prove his fitness, there is still time for him to be chosen as a travelling reserve.

He could then feature in India should a fellow England bowler be struck down by injury.

"He looks in a good place. I don't know where he's at fitness wise but he's bowling good wheels (pace) out there today (Tuesday)," David Willey, dropped from England's squad in 2019 to make way for Archer, said.

"Everyone knows how good is he is, what he's capable of and how he can impact games. So to have him close or not far away from being fit is obviously fantastic news."

Andrew Flintoff was also at The Oval as the former England captain continued his role as a mentor to the squad.

Flintoff had been largely absent from public view since being involved in a major car accident while filming the BBC television motoring programme Top Gear.

Archer came off his long run for a significant spell during a net session as England trained ahead of Wednesday's third one-day international against New Zealand.