Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 September, 2023, 10:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Archer attends England training to revive hopes of World Cup role

Published : Thursday, 14 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

LONDON, SEPT 13: Jofra Archer attended England's training session at The Oval on Tuesday to spark hopes he could yet feature at next month's World Cup in India.
Fast bowler Archer delivered the Super Over as England defeated New Zealand in a dramatic 2019 final at Lord's to become 50-over world champions.
But the 28-year-old's career has since been blighted by injuries and Archer has yet to feature in a competitive match this season following a stress fracture in his right elbow.
As a result, he was left out of England's provisional 15-man squad for the World Cup but, should he prove his fitness, there is still time for him to be chosen as a travelling reserve.
He could then feature in India should a fellow England bowler be struck down by injury.
Archer came off his long run for a significant spell during a net session as England trained ahead of Wednesday's third one-day international against New Zealand.
"He looks in a good place. I don't know where he's at fitness wise but he's bowling good wheels (pace) out there today (Tuesday)," David Willey, dropped from England's squad in 2019 to make way for Archer, said.
"Everyone knows how good is he is, what he's capable of and how he can impact games. So to have him close or not far away from being fit is obviously fantastic news."
Andrew Flintoff was also at The Oval as the former England captain continued his role as a mentor to the squad.
Flintoff had been largely absent from public view since being involved in a major car accident while filming the BBC television motoring programme Top Gear.
But the 45-year-old was encouraged to become involved with the England set-up again by friend and former team-mate Rob Key, now the managing director of men's cricket at the England and Wales Cricket Board.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Archer attends England training to revive hopes of World Cup role
Naib dropped from Afghanistan WC squad
Markram, spinners keep South Africa's series hopes alive
Tamim, Mahmudullah to play a match for assessing fitness
India beat Sri Lanka to reach Asia Cup final
Pakistan's Naseem out of Asia Cup with injury
Mushi not playing Sup-4 match against India
Rubiales insists Hermoso kiss was 'mutual' and 'consented'


Latest News
Stokes's England ODI record 182 sets up rout of New Zealand
After over 6 hrs, Mohammadpur Krishi Market fire under control
Rain-soaked New England hit by likely tornado amid wild weather ahead of Hurricane Lee's arrival
Massive fire at Mohammadpur Krishi Market, army-navy deployed
One held with 64-kg hemp in Kurigram
Housewife, father-in-law hacked dead in Laxmipur
Naseem Shah out of Asia Cup with shoulder injury
Kim Jong Un says Russia will win 'great victory' over enemies
Worker dies inside septic tank in C'nawabganj
Food security remains protected amid int'l crisis: PM tells JS
Most Read News
ADC Sanjida claims her husband first attacked ADC Harun at BIRDEM
Filmmaker Sohanur Rahman Sohan passes away
Community Bank wins INFOSYS-Finacle awards
Charge frame hearing on Khaleda's 11 cases on Oct 12
Child inside flight without passport, ticket; 10 officials withdrawn
Question paper leak: Ideal teacher suspended, sent to jail
25 kg Baghair fish caught in Padma
BNP to hold 2-day road march on Sept 16, 17
Tipu Murder: Councilor Monsur gets bail
Cyber Security Bill passed, arrest without warrant, 14 years' jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft