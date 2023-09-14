Naib dropped from Afghanistan WC squad





Naib, 32, led Afghanistan in the last World Cup held in England four years ago where the team lost all nine matches and he was sacked.

But the medium pacer took seven wickets in the last three ODIs, including 4-60 against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup encounter in Lahore last week.

Naveen played the last of his seven ODIs against Ireland in January 2021.

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said the squad is strong and is expected to do well.

Besides Naib, also out are Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Suliman Safi. �AFP



