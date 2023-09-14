Video
Naib dropped from Afghanistan WC squad

Published : Thursday, 14 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

KABUL, SEPT 13: Afghanistan recalled fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq in the 15-man World Cup squad announced Wednesday, but allrounder Gulbadin Naib was dropped despite recent good performance.
Naib, 32, led Afghanistan in the last World Cup held in England four years ago where the team lost all nine matches and he was sacked.
But the medium pacer took seven wickets in the last three ODIs, including 4-60 against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup encounter in Lahore last week.
Naveen played the last of his seven ODIs against Ireland in January 2021.
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said the squad is strong and is expected to do well.
Hashmatullah Shahidi leads the squad that has four changes following a two-match loss in the Asia Cup and a 3-0 series wipe out against Pakistan in Sri Lanka.
Besides Naib, also out are Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Suliman Safi.    �AFP



