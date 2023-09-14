Tamim, Mahmudullah to play a match for assessing fitness





The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will give Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah Riyad an opportunity to assess their fitness by playing a match as the duo are highly likely to be included in the squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand.Tamim who was ruled out of the Asia Cup with back injury is understood have made a complete recovery while Mahmudullah has been away from cricket for a long time after being national team snubbed.The BCB is going to arrange a match practice for the Asian Games bound team as they will play a 40-over game and five T20 matches against Bangladesh Tigers.Tamim and Mahmudullah will be the part of the Bangladesh Tigers to play only the 40-over match, which set to be held on September 17.Bangladesh national team will return to the country on September 16 after playing their last match of the Asia Cup against India. Upon their return, they will straight gear up for the series against New Zealand. While Tamim's inclusion is all but confirmed, there is still dilemma with Mahmudullah.But since captain Shakib Al Hasan hinted that the players who are crucial in Bangladesh's World Cup plan will be rested, there is chance that Mahmudullah may comeback. And obviously the series will be an opportunity for him to show that he has still something to give the national team. �BSS