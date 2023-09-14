Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 September, 2023, 10:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Tamim, Mahmudullah to play a match for assessing fitness

Published : Thursday, 14 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will give Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah Riyad an opportunity to assess their fitness by playing a match as the duo are highly likely to be included in the squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand.
Tamim who was ruled out of the Asia Cup with back injury is understood have made a complete recovery while Mahmudullah has been away from cricket for a long time after being national team snubbed.
The BCB is going to arrange a match practice for the Asian Games bound team as they will play a 40-over game and five T20 matches against Bangladesh Tigers.
Tamim and Mahmudullah will be the part of the Bangladesh Tigers to play only the 40-over match, which set to be held on September 17.
Bangladesh national team will return to the country on September 16 after playing their last match of the Asia Cup against India. Upon their return, they will straight gear up for the series against New Zealand. While Tamim's inclusion is all but confirmed, there is still dilemma with Mahmudullah.
But since captain Shakib Al Hasan hinted that the players who are crucial in Bangladesh's World Cup plan will be rested, there is chance that Mahmudullah may comeback. And obviously the series will be an opportunity for him to show that he has still something to give the national team.     �BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Archer attends England training to revive hopes of World Cup role
Naib dropped from Afghanistan WC squad
Markram, spinners keep South Africa's series hopes alive
Tamim, Mahmudullah to play a match for assessing fitness
India beat Sri Lanka to reach Asia Cup final
Pakistan's Naseem out of Asia Cup with injury
Mushi not playing Sup-4 match against India
Rubiales insists Hermoso kiss was 'mutual' and 'consented'


Latest News
Stokes's England ODI record 182 sets up rout of New Zealand
After over 6 hrs, Mohammadpur Krishi Market fire under control
Rain-soaked New England hit by likely tornado amid wild weather ahead of Hurricane Lee's arrival
Massive fire at Mohammadpur Krishi Market, army-navy deployed
One held with 64-kg hemp in Kurigram
Housewife, father-in-law hacked dead in Laxmipur
Naseem Shah out of Asia Cup with shoulder injury
Kim Jong Un says Russia will win 'great victory' over enemies
Worker dies inside septic tank in C'nawabganj
Food security remains protected amid int'l crisis: PM tells JS
Most Read News
ADC Sanjida claims her husband first attacked ADC Harun at BIRDEM
Filmmaker Sohanur Rahman Sohan passes away
Community Bank wins INFOSYS-Finacle awards
Charge frame hearing on Khaleda's 11 cases on Oct 12
Child inside flight without passport, ticket; 10 officials withdrawn
Question paper leak: Ideal teacher suspended, sent to jail
25 kg Baghair fish caught in Padma
BNP to hold 2-day road march on Sept 16, 17
Tipu Murder: Councilor Monsur gets bail
Cyber Security Bill passed, arrest without warrant, 14 years' jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft