Thursday, 14 September, 2023, 10:28 AM
Pakistan's Naseem out of Asia Cup with injury

Published : Thursday, 14 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

COLOMBO, SEPT 13: Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has been ruled out of the Asia Cup with a shoulder injury, the team said on Wednesday ahead of their must-win Super Four clash.
Pace bowler Zaman Khan has replaced Naseem in the Pakistan squad that will meet Sri Lanka on Thursday in what amounts to a semi-final of the 50-over tournament, a prelude to the ODI World Cup in India.
India have already made the September 17 final after they beat Sri Lanka in Colombo on Tuesday and will face the winner of the match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
"Naseem injured his right shoulder during the match against India," the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.
"He continues to be monitored by the team's medical panel, that is taking all necessary precautions -- keeping in mind the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup."
Naseem and fellow quick Haris Rauf were injured in the team's previous Super Four clash in Colombo, where they went down to India by 228 runs.
The match was played across two days due to rain and Rauf did not bowl on the reserve day as a precautionary measure.
The team said Rauf "continues to recover well after he felt discomfort in his right flank on the first day of the match".
Team doctor Sohail Saleem said: "These two fast bowlers are our assets and the team's medical panel will provide them the best possible care ahead of the all-important World Cup."
Zaman and Shahnawaz Dahani were added to the team as backups soon after Pakistan lost to India on Monday.     �AFP



