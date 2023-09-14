Video
Mushi not playing Sup-4 match against India

Published : Thursday, 14 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh middle order batter Mushfiqur Rahim is not going to join with the national team in Sri Lanka as he applied to extend his leave for family reasons. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed the news by an official media release.

Mushfiq returned Bangladesh on September 10 after the match against Sri Lanka. On the following day, he was blessed with a baby girl. He was initially expected to rejoin the team in Colombo for the India match. BCB's Cricket Ops Chairman Jalal Yunus informed media on Tuesday that Mushfiq will practice in Bangladesh on September 14 and then will come back in Sri Lanka to play the game against India.

Yunus however, changed his statement on the following day and said, "Mushfiqur has informed us that his wife is still recovering, and he needs to be by her side and with their children at this time. We fully understand his situation and have decided to permit him to skip the game."

Mushi scored 131 runs in the ongoing Asia Cup with the best score of 64 runs against Pakistan.

No replacement is announced yet. Anamul Haque Bijoy joined the team as the replacement of Liton Das. Later on, skipper Shakib clarified that Bijoy is taken as the reserve wicketkeeper batter. In case Mushi fails to play, Bijoy will keep the wickets. It means Bijoy finally, is going play his first match in the event on September 15 against India.



