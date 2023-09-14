Rubiales insists Hermoso kiss was 'mutual' and 'consented'







World Cup-winning Spain midfielder Hermoso, 33, says the kiss was not consensual and a Spanish judge has summoned Rubiales to appear in court on Friday in a sexual assault investigation.



Rubiales, who stood down from his post on Sunday, three weeks after the incident during the final medal ceremony following Spain's Sydney triumph, maintains his version is the "truth".

"What we had is a spontaneous act, a mutual act, an act that both consented to, which was driven by the emotion of the moment, the happiness, so I maintain that that is the truth of what happened," Rubiales told TalkTV show Piers Morgan Uncensored.



The 46-year-old described the kiss as "non-sexual", having previously compared his behaviour to how he would act with his daughters. �AFP BARCELONA, SEPT 13: Former Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales continued to insist his kiss on Jenni Hermoso's lips after the Women's World Cup final was "a mutual act", in an interview broadcast Tuesday in the United Kingdom.World Cup-winning Spain midfielder Hermoso, 33, says the kiss was not consensual and a Spanish judge has summoned Rubiales to appear in court on Friday in a sexual assault investigation.Rubiales, who stood down from his post on Sunday, three weeks after the incident during the final medal ceremony following Spain's Sydney triumph, maintains his version is the "truth"."What we had is a spontaneous act, a mutual act, an act that both consented to, which was driven by the emotion of the moment, the happiness, so I maintain that that is the truth of what happened," Rubiales told TalkTV show Piers Morgan Uncensored.The 46-year-old described the kiss as "non-sexual", having previously compared his behaviour to how he would act with his daughters. �AFP