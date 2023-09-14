TCB sells essentials at subsidized prices for card holders from today







TCB will sell products at this subsidized price to one crore family card holders across the country throughout the month. TCB spokesperson Humayun Kabir confirmed this information on Wednesday. Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi will inaugurate the sales in Dhaka city.



It was informed by TCB that the sale of TCB products (oil, sugar and pulses) at subsidized prices among one crore low income beneficiary families has started in the month of September across the country.

The sales will be conducted at the dealer's shop or designated permanent establishment in the city corporation, district and upazila will be conducted as per the scheduled date and time.



A family card holder can buy up to one kg of sugar at Tk 70 per kg, up to two kg of lentils at Tk 70 per kg, 5 kg of rice at Tk 30 per kg and 2 litres of soybean oil at Tk 100 per kg. This sales activity will be conducted only in metropolitan cities and regional offices in the respective districts.



