Thursday, 14 September, 2023, 10:28 AM
Home Business

BATB donates Tk 18.41 crore to workers welfare fund

Published : Thursday, 14 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154
Business Correspondent

BAT Bangladesh has donated around Tk 18.41 to the Workers Welfare Foundation Fund operating under the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

A five-member BAT Bangladesh delegation consisting of Head of Talent, Culture and Inclusion Saad Jashim; Head of Legal and External Affairs Sudesh Peter; Senior Manager, External Relations, Arafat Jaigirdar; Consultant Akhtar Anwar Khan and Business Communications Manager Md Fuad Bin Sajjad handed over the cheque to State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian at the Bangladesh Secretariat on Wednesday, says a press release.

The leading corporate organisation has been contributing regularly to this fund since its introduction as per the Bangladesh Workers Welfare Foundation Act. In the past 10 years, the company has contributed a total of Tk 974,013,975 to this fund.

Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment Md Ehsan-E-Elahi and the Director General of Bangladesh Workers Welfare Foundation were also present there.

BAT Bangladesh has been working as a development partner of the government for the past 113 years and it has consistently allocated a portion of its profits to the Workers Welfare Foundation Fund since its introduction. This year, BAT Bangladesh's contribution exceeds Tk 18.41 crore, Tk 2.67 crore up from the previous year's donation.

Creation of the 'Bangladesh Workers Welfare Foundation' is a government initiative aimed at ensuring safety and well-being of workers. The fund is dedicated to providing support to workers and their families in the face of significant challenges, including accidents.

Saad Jashim, Head of Talent, Culture and Inclusion at BAT Bangladesh, said, "Elevating the living standards of the working population is crucial for the advancement of Bangladesh. In this context, BAT Bangladesh's annual contribution to the Workers Welfare Foundation Fund, one of the multifaceted initiatives taken by the Government of Bangladesh, stands as a distinctive demonstration of our unwavering commitment as the development partner of the nation. We firmly believe that, in partnership with the government, private organizations operating in this country will come forward and play a significant part in ensuring a better tomorrow for all.



