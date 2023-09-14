Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 September, 2023, 10:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD to import 3 lakh tonnes of wheat from Russia, 3.5cr litres soybean oil from Malaysia

Published : Thursday, 14 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Correspondent


The government approved separate proposals for procuring some 3.80 crore liters of soybean oil, 3 lakh tonnes of wheat, 1.70 lakh tonnes of fertilizer to meet the growing demand of the country.

The approvals came from the 30th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) in this year held virtually on Wednesday with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.
Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually, Cabinet Division additional secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan said that the day's CCGP meeting approved a total of 14 proposals.

Mahbub said that following a proposal from the Ministry of Food, the Directorate General of Food would procure 3 lakh tonnes of wheat from Russian Federation under G2G basis with around Taka 1,032.90 crore with per KG wheat costing Taka 34.43.

He informed that following two separate proposals from the Ministry of Commerce, the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) would procure 50 lakh liters of soybean oil under local open tender method from Bashundhara Multi Food Products Ltd for the current fiscal year (FY24) with around Taka 79.92 crore with per liter soybean oil costing Taka 159.85.

The TCB will also procure some 3.30 crore liters of soybean oil under International Direct Procurement Method (DPM) from Brizo Marine SDN BHD, Malaysia (Local Agent: Sena Edible Oil Industries, Dhaka) with around Taka 433.62 crore with per litre soybean oil costing Taka 155.93.

In another proposal, the TCB would purchase 6,000 tonnes of lentil under local open tender method for the current fiscal year from Sabnam Vegetable Oil Industries Ltd with around Taka 58.11 crore with the price of per KG lentil fixed at Taka 96.85.

In one out of four separate proposals from the Ministry of Agriculture, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) would procure 50,000 tonnes of MOP fertilizer under the 13th lot from Canadian Commercial Corporation under state-level agreement with around Taka 177.65 crore with per ton fertilizer costing $323.

The BADC will also procure another consignment of 50,000 tonnes of MOP fertilizer under the 14th lot from Canadian Commercial Corporation under state-level agreement with around Taka 177.65 crore with the cost of per ton fertilizer reaching $323.

In another proposal, the BADC will procure 40,000 tonnes of DAP fertilizer under the 6th lot from OCP, SA, Morocco under state-level deal with around Taka 231.44 crore with per tonne fertilizer costing $526.

Besides, in another consignment, the BADC will procure 30,000 tonnes of TSP fertilizer from OCP, SA, Morocco under the 7th lot at state-level agreement with around Taka 128.62 crore with per tonne fertilizer costing $389.75.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Saudi firm to invest $100m in Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City
TCB sells essentials at subsidized prices for card holders from today
BATB donates Tk 18.41 crore to workers welfare fund
Bangladesh, UK agree to promote bilateral trade, investment
Govt fixes power tariff for 3 power plants
BD to import 3 lakh tonnes of wheat from Russia, 3.5cr litres soybean oil from Malaysia
Proper aquaculture to boost export quality fish output
EU to probe China electric car subsidies


Latest News
Stokes's England ODI record 182 sets up rout of New Zealand
After over 6 hrs, Mohammadpur Krishi Market fire under control
Rain-soaked New England hit by likely tornado amid wild weather ahead of Hurricane Lee's arrival
Massive fire at Mohammadpur Krishi Market, army-navy deployed
One held with 64-kg hemp in Kurigram
Housewife, father-in-law hacked dead in Laxmipur
Naseem Shah out of Asia Cup with shoulder injury
Kim Jong Un says Russia will win 'great victory' over enemies
Worker dies inside septic tank in C'nawabganj
Food security remains protected amid int'l crisis: PM tells JS
Most Read News
ADC Sanjida claims her husband first attacked ADC Harun at BIRDEM
Filmmaker Sohanur Rahman Sohan passes away
Community Bank wins INFOSYS-Finacle awards
Charge frame hearing on Khaleda's 11 cases on Oct 12
Child inside flight without passport, ticket; 10 officials withdrawn
Question paper leak: Ideal teacher suspended, sent to jail
25 kg Baghair fish caught in Padma
BNP to hold 2-day road march on Sept 16, 17
Tipu Murder: Councilor Monsur gets bail
Cyber Security Bill passed, arrest without warrant, 14 years' jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft