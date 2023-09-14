Video
Home Business

Proper aquaculture to boost export quality fish output

Published : Thursday, 14 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

RAJSHAHI, Sept 13: Speakers at a function here put emphasis on proper aquaculture practices to boost safe and export quality freshwater fish production in the region.
They said fish growers, traders, feed manufactures, sellers and others concerned will have to be trained to enhance their ability on aquaculture.
The observation came at a view-sharing meeting on boosting freshwater fish export organised by Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) at its conference hall on Monday.
With RCCI President Masudur Rahman in the chair, Prof Akter Hossain from Department of Fisheries at Rajshahi University, Abdul Wahed Mondal, Divisional Deputy Director of the Department of Fisheries, Kazi Saidur Rahman, Assistant Director of Export Promotion Bureau and Abdul Halim, Joint Director of the Department of Import and Export addressed the meeting.
Prof Hossain said emphasis should be given to safe fish farming besides promoting its production through the best use of hygienic fish feed alongside the existing natural resources.
He said a social resistance also can be forged against manufacturing of adulterated and unhygienic fish meals, its marketing and use of formalin in fishes.
The traders can keep their fishes live for a good number of days if they adopt some simple techniques instead of using formalin, he said.
Prof Hossain suggested providing the farmers with the latest scientific technologies and knowledge for producing quality fish fries and fingerlings for more fish cultivation.
He called for involving more people in fish farming to meet the protein demand as fish fulfill at least 60 percent of the animal protein needs, especially of the poor and marginal communities.
Chamber leader Masudur Rahman said substantial and sustainable promotion of climate resilient farming can be effective for boosting fish production through facing the adverse impact of climate change in the region.
For the last couple of years, conventional fish farming has been affected due to the climate change impact in the region, including its vast Barind tract, he said.
So, there is a need to promote climate resilient fish farming to meet the gradually mounting protein demands, he added.    �BSS




