Thursday, 14 September, 2023, 10:27 AM
EU to probe China electric car subsidies

Published : Thursday, 14 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

STRASBOURG, Sept 13: Brussels will investigate Chinese state subsidies for electric cars, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday, vowing to defend Europe's industry against "artificially low prices".
"Global markets are now flooded with cheaper Chinese electric cars. And their price is kept artificially low by huge state subsidies," von der Leyen said, during a speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
This could lead the European Union to impose duties on those cars that it believes are unfairly sold at a lower price, thereby undercutting European competitors.
"Europe is open for competition but not for a race to the bottom," the European Commission president said.    �AFP



