Community Bank wins INFOSYS-Finacle awards Community Bank Bangladesh has won the prestigious INFOSYS-Finacle Innovation Award 2023 in three different categories. Two Platinum awards were awarded for following categories: 'ESG-Led Innovation' and 'Process Innovation' and also won a gold award under 'Product Innovation' category.





A Handover ceremony was organized at the Head Office of the Bank on Wednesday, says a press release.





Aditya Singaraju, Country Director, Infosys-Finacle Bangladesh and Reghunathan Sukumara Pillai, Head of Business Consulting Group, Infosys Finacle South Asia, presented the prestigious Finacle Innovation Awards to Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Community Bank. KaziSaifuddin Munir, PhD., Managing Director and CEO, IT Consultants Ltd., Osman Haider, Director-Business, IT Consultants Ltd, Suguna Gnana, CEO of Best of Breed Software Solutions India Pvt. Ltd., Aniruddha Gharat, Chief Operating Officer, Best of Breed Software Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. and other senior officials of ITCL were presenton the occasion.Also, the editors of reputed print and electronic media of the country and senior officials of the bank were present.





Expressing opinion on achieving the recognition, Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO, Community Bank said, "We're really delighted to have been recognized for the third consecutive times by a globally reputed body like Infosys. It proves that we have maintained a remarkable consistency in driving transformation and innovation across our product portfolio. We dedicate this achievement to our valued customers, stakeholders, regulators who have supported us all the way through."





In 2021, the bank was declared as the winner of Infosys-Finacle Innovation Awards in the below aspects: 1) Channel Innovation for Financial Inclusion Leveraging Technology; 2) COVID Response Innovation for Innovative Banking during the Pandemic and 3) Ecosystem-led Innovation for Customer Service Anytime Anywhere.





It is worthwhile to mention that in 2020, the bank received the Infosys-Finacle Innovation Awards for the first time in the 'Transformation Excellence' category for achieving Digital Transformation in just 48 days.