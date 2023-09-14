Coca-Cola campaign gives fans chance to watch ICC WC in India







Ta Duy Tung, Managing Director of Coca-Cola Bangladesh said, "Bangladesh is a cricket loving nation and every World Cup, there is an expectation for the team to do well and make history. This belief that the people have in the team is quite magical and it truly pushes our team to do well. To honor the passion and belief our fans have on the team, we have kick started the Bisashe Magic campaign. Through this campaign our fans will be able to go to the World Cup and cheer on the team to reach new heights." Coca-Cola Bangladesh's latest campaign, "Bishashe Magic Tai Bishshashe Not Out" gives the fans an opportunity to watch the ICC World Cup 2023 in India.The campaign, centered around the magic of always believing in the team to succeed and do well, will run until 30 September 2023. By taking part in the campaign, Coca-Cola is bringing the fans one step closer to the team and support them from the field, says a press release.In order to participate in the campaign, fans will have to find the unique code that is available behind the special World Cup label of any 400ml, 500ml 600ml 1 liter and 1.25liter bottle of Coke. Once they receive the unique code, they will have to enter the code in the ICCx2023 (coke2home.com) website. Upon entering the code, fans will receive a Believe Coin or Ticket Coin.Consumers will have to collect 4 Believe Coins and 1 Ticket Coin to stand a chance to win a match ticket to watch a Bangladesh play at the ICC World Cup 2023. For more details and terms and conditions of the campaign visit ICCx2023 (coke2home.com).Ta Duy Tung, Managing Director of Coca-Cola Bangladesh said, "Bangladesh is a cricket loving nation and every World Cup, there is an expectation for the team to do well and make history. This belief that the people have in the team is quite magical and it truly pushes our team to do well. To honor the passion and belief our fans have on the team, we have kick started the Bisashe Magic campaign. Through this campaign our fans will be able to go to the World Cup and cheer on the team to reach new heights."