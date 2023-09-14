Video
bKash campaigns win 7 accolades at Commward 2023

Published : Thursday, 14 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Business Desk

Different advertising and creative campaigns of bKash, the country's largest mobile financial services (MFS) provider, won seven awards including three goldsat the 12thCommward 2023 organised by Bangladesh Brand Forum recently, says a press release.
The Commward is known for being the biggest meet up of professionals and organisations working in advertising and creative communications sector. The award programme is an initiative by Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF), organised since 2009, to recognise the excellence and effectiveness of creative communication by local creative agencies that reach out consumers.
In 'PR' category of Commward-2023, bKash won Gold for PR campaign on 'partnership between Argentine Football Federation (AFA) and bKash';in 'outdoor' category, bKash got Gold for 'shop sign - product specific', and the company won Silver in the category of 'best use of influencer' for 'World Cup Gameroo' campaign. Meanwhile,'Eid er Chad Akashe Salami Din bKash a' campaign of bKash won total of 4 awards -received Bronze for 'integrated campaign' category; on behalf of bKash, X - Integrated Marketing Agency won Gold in 'music/jingle' category and Silver in 'copywriting' category; and lastly, Bread and Butter won Silver on behalf of bKash for 'best campaign by new agency' category.
It is to be noted, a total of 1,379 nominations from different companies were submitted this year in 25 categories, of which 127 advertisements and creative campaigns were recognised in the Commward 2023.



