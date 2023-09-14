TikToK, JAAGO launch internet safety campaign for youth





The campaign is tailored to raise awareness among youth about safe practices in the online domain, encompassing online safety, social media etiquettes, and positive content creation, says a press release.

From August 2023 to March 2024, the "Shabdhane Online-A" campaign will target the youth of 18 districts within the Khulna, Sylhet, and Mymensingh Divisions.

The initiative features a curated series of day-long workshops, termed "Online Safety Adda," to be conducted in each target district. These interactive sessions are designed to empower participants with critical insights into online safety, while also emphasizing their role in cultivating a positive digital culture.

Upon completion of these workshops, a divisional meetup will be organised, facilitating an assembly of workshop attendees, local governmental officials, community leaders, and subject-matter experts. The objective is to initiate a national-level dialogue that incorporates multiple stakeholders to collaboratively improve the internet experience across Bangladesh.

The "Shabdhane Online-A" campaign aspires to make a sustainable impact on internet safety awareness, aiming to reach millions of young people. By equipping the target demographic with the necessary knowledge and skills, the initiative seeks to effect long-term positive changes in online practices.



