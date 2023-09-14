Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 September, 2023, 10:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

TikToK, JAAGO launch internet safety campaign for youth

Published : Thursday, 14 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Desk

Building on the momentum of their previous initiatives in the Rajshahi and Rangpur Divisions, TikTok and JAAGO Foundation are once again partnering to launch their successful venture: the "Shabdhane Online-A" campaign.
The campaign is tailored to raise awareness among youth about safe practices in the online domain, encompassing online safety, social media etiquettes, and positive content creation, says a press release.
From August 2023 to March 2024, the "Shabdhane Online-A" campaign will target the youth of 18 districts within the Khulna, Sylhet, and Mymensingh Divisions.
The initiative features a curated series of day-long workshops, termed "Online Safety Adda," to be conducted in each target district. These interactive sessions are designed to empower participants with critical insights into online safety, while also emphasizing their role in cultivating a positive digital culture.
Upon completion of these workshops, a divisional meetup will be organised, facilitating an assembly of workshop attendees, local governmental officials, community leaders, and subject-matter experts. The objective is to initiate a national-level dialogue that incorporates multiple stakeholders to collaboratively improve the internet experience across Bangladesh.
In conjunction with physical events, the "Shabdhane Online-A" campaign will utilise its presence on TikTok and other digital platforms to further its reach. A planned series of videos and graphical content will be deployed, each designed to articulate the campaign's key objectives. Collaboration with prominent TikTok content creators is also in place to amplify the message of internet safety among a broader audience.
The "Shabdhane Online-A" campaign aspires to make a sustainable impact on internet safety awareness, aiming to reach millions of young people. By equipping the target demographic with the necessary knowledge and skills, the initiative seeks to effect long-term positive changes in online practices.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Saudi firm to invest $100m in Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City
TCB sells essentials at subsidized prices for card holders from today
BATB donates Tk 18.41 crore to workers welfare fund
Bangladesh, UK agree to promote bilateral trade, investment
Govt fixes power tariff for 3 power plants
BD to import 3 lakh tonnes of wheat from Russia, 3.5cr litres soybean oil from Malaysia
Proper aquaculture to boost export quality fish output
EU to probe China electric car subsidies


Latest News
Stokes's England ODI record 182 sets up rout of New Zealand
After over 6 hrs, Mohammadpur Krishi Market fire under control
Rain-soaked New England hit by likely tornado amid wild weather ahead of Hurricane Lee's arrival
Massive fire at Mohammadpur Krishi Market, army-navy deployed
One held with 64-kg hemp in Kurigram
Housewife, father-in-law hacked dead in Laxmipur
Naseem Shah out of Asia Cup with shoulder injury
Kim Jong Un says Russia will win 'great victory' over enemies
Worker dies inside septic tank in C'nawabganj
Food security remains protected amid int'l crisis: PM tells JS
Most Read News
ADC Sanjida claims her husband first attacked ADC Harun at BIRDEM
Filmmaker Sohanur Rahman Sohan passes away
Community Bank wins INFOSYS-Finacle awards
Charge frame hearing on Khaleda's 11 cases on Oct 12
Child inside flight without passport, ticket; 10 officials withdrawn
Question paper leak: Ideal teacher suspended, sent to jail
25 kg Baghair fish caught in Padma
BNP to hold 2-day road march on Sept 16, 17
Tipu Murder: Councilor Monsur gets bail
Cyber Security Bill passed, arrest without warrant, 14 years' jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft