Nagad launches Ek Takar offer on Banglalink mobile recharge





Every hour first 300 customers - a total of 900 rechargers a day - will get a cashback of BDT 63 on the recharge of BDT 64 to Banglalink prepaid and postpaid numbers through Nagad, says a press release.

The mobile recharges between 6pm and 9pm every day will be eligible for the cashback offer.

Besides, a user making the highest number of BDT 64-mobile recharge a day will get an attractive smartphone. The winners will be notified through SMS if selected for this special prize, and the list of winners with photographs will be published on the official Facebook page of Nagad Limited. The campaign, which commenced on 10 September, will continue till the 14th of this month.

Talking about this campaign, Sadat Adnan Ahmed, Chief Marketing Officer of Nagad Ltd., said, "Nagad wants as many people as possible in the country to get used to digital transactions and use MFS for daily needs like mobile recharge. That is why we have come up with this campaign in partnership with one of the leading mobile operators Banglalink."