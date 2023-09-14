Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 September, 2023, 10:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Prabriddhi, SGS to empower local entrepreneurs

Published : Thursday, 14 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166
Business Desk

Prabriddhi, SGS to empower local entrepreneurs

Prabriddhi, SGS to empower local entrepreneurs

Prabriddhi, a local economic development (LED) project jointly funded by Switzerland and the Government of Bangladesh, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SGS Bangladesh Ltd to empower local entrepreneurs, strengthen business competitiveness and stimulate sustainable growth.

Markus Ehmann, team leader of PRABRIDDHI, and Yeasmin Akhter, Business Manager of Knowledge Solutions, Health and Nutrition, SGS Bangladesh Limited, signed the MoU at a Dhaka hotel on Wednesday.

The strategic partnership will focus on sectors like Rice Mills, Light Engineering, Footwear, and Mango production in PRABRIDDHI's partner municipalities. Through this collaboration, local entrepreneurs will gain access to essential resources, knowledge, and certifications to meet both national and international compliance standards and contribute to local economic development. It will focus on areas like market analysis, opportunity identification, business model development, connecting enterprises with resources for environmental compliance, quality management systems, Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) requirements, capacity building, laboratory testing, and certification.

Sohel Ibn Ali, Senior Programme Manager at the Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh, has expressed keen interest and enthusiasm for the collaboration, emphasising its potential to make significant strides in addressing pressing environmental issues. Additionally, he conveyed optimism that this initiative would successfully promote inclusive sustainable development at the local level.

Expressing his optimism, Engr. Abdur Rashid, Country Manager and the President of Switzerland Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries, SGS Bangladesh Limited, said through this collaboration, associated enterprises will be better equipped with knowledge and awarded certificates. It will make them compliant with national and international regulations and standards- which will enable them to grow in local market along with widening horizon in international market.

Through this collaboration, associated enterprises and organizations will be better equipped with knowledge and awarded certificates will make them compliance with national and international regulations and standards which will enable them to grow in local market also will open wider horizon in international market.

Co-implemented by Local Government Division (LGD) and Swisscontact, the PRABRIDDHI project is currently being implemented in six municipalities. By 2024, the project will be expanded to two new municipalities.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Saudi firm to invest $100m in Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City
TCB sells essentials at subsidized prices for card holders from today
BATB donates Tk 18.41 crore to workers welfare fund
Bangladesh, UK agree to promote bilateral trade, investment
Govt fixes power tariff for 3 power plants
BD to import 3 lakh tonnes of wheat from Russia, 3.5cr litres soybean oil from Malaysia
Proper aquaculture to boost export quality fish output
EU to probe China electric car subsidies


Latest News
Stokes's England ODI record 182 sets up rout of New Zealand
After over 6 hrs, Mohammadpur Krishi Market fire under control
Rain-soaked New England hit by likely tornado amid wild weather ahead of Hurricane Lee's arrival
Massive fire at Mohammadpur Krishi Market, army-navy deployed
One held with 64-kg hemp in Kurigram
Housewife, father-in-law hacked dead in Laxmipur
Naseem Shah out of Asia Cup with shoulder injury
Kim Jong Un says Russia will win 'great victory' over enemies
Worker dies inside septic tank in C'nawabganj
Food security remains protected amid int'l crisis: PM tells JS
Most Read News
ADC Sanjida claims her husband first attacked ADC Harun at BIRDEM
Filmmaker Sohanur Rahman Sohan passes away
Community Bank wins INFOSYS-Finacle awards
Charge frame hearing on Khaleda's 11 cases on Oct 12
Child inside flight without passport, ticket; 10 officials withdrawn
Question paper leak: Ideal teacher suspended, sent to jail
25 kg Baghair fish caught in Padma
BNP to hold 2-day road march on Sept 16, 17
Tipu Murder: Councilor Monsur gets bail
Cyber Security Bill passed, arrest without warrant, 14 years' jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft