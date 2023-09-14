

Prabriddhi, SGS to empower local entrepreneurs



Markus Ehmann, team leader of PRABRIDDHI, and Yeasmin Akhter, Business Manager of Knowledge Solutions, Health and Nutrition, SGS Bangladesh Limited, signed the MoU at a Dhaka hotel on Wednesday.



The strategic partnership will focus on sectors like Rice Mills, Light Engineering, Footwear, and Mango production in PRABRIDDHI's partner municipalities. Through this collaboration, local entrepreneurs will gain access to essential resources, knowledge, and certifications to meet both national and international compliance standards and contribute to local economic development. It will focus on areas like market analysis, opportunity identification, business model development, connecting enterprises with resources for environmental compliance, quality management systems, Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) requirements, capacity building, laboratory testing, and certification.

Sohel Ibn Ali, Senior Programme Manager at the Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh, has expressed keen interest and enthusiasm for the collaboration, emphasising its potential to make significant strides in addressing pressing environmental issues. Additionally, he conveyed optimism that this initiative would successfully promote inclusive sustainable development at the local level.



Expressing his optimism, Engr. Abdur Rashid, Country Manager and the President of Switzerland Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries, SGS Bangladesh Limited, said through this collaboration, associated enterprises will be better equipped with knowledge and awarded certificates. It will make them compliant with national and international regulations and standards- which will enable them to grow in local market along with widening horizon in international market.



Co-implemented by Local Government Division (LGD) and Swisscontact, the PRABRIDDHI project is currently being implemented in six municipalities. By 2024, the project will be expanded to two new municipalities.



