Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 September, 2023, 10:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UAE envoy visits Walton Hqs, assures co-op in exporting products

Published : Thursday, 14 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Business Desk

UAE envoy visits Walton Hqs, assures co-op in exporting products

UAE envoy visits Walton Hqs, assures co-op in exporting products

Abdulla Ali Abdulla Khaseif AlHmoudi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Bangladesh, said that Walton's production plants are outstanding.

"They are manufacturing global standard and quality electronics, electrical and IT products. The Made in Bangladesh Walton products have huge potentiality in UAE. Centering Dubai, there is vast opportunity to create new areas of export of Walton products to Middle East countries," AlHmoudi said while visiting Walton Headquarters at Chandra in Gazipur recently, says a press release.

The UAE Ambassador assured full cooperation in expanding the market of Walton products in the UAE region using free port of Dubai. Chairman of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited SM Rezaul Alam welcomed UAE Ambassador Abdulla Ali Abdulla Khaseif AlHmoudi at the headquarters premises.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC.'s Adviser Maj Gen (LPR) Ibne Fazal Shayekhuzzaman, Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Yusuf Ali, Senior Executive Director Easir Al-Imran, International Business' Vice-President Abdur Rouf and Chief Business Officer of Walton Computers Touhidur Rahman Rad were among others present on the occasion.
After reaching at Walton headquarters, the UAE Ambassador enjoyed a documentary about Bangladesh's electronics, electrical and IT products manufacturing, marketing and export sector. He then visited the well-equipped display center of Walton's products.

Later the ambassador witnessed various production process of refrigerator, air conditioner, television, compressor, mold-die, laptop-computer, PCB, elevator etc.

At that time, the UAE ambassador expressed satisfaction with the outstanding progress of Walton and Bangladesh in producing international quality products and exporting them worldwide. He opined that there are great opportunities of Walton products in UAE countries.

Touhidur Rahman Rad, Chief Business Officer of Walton Computer Products, said that fruitful discussions on increasing bilateral business relations between Bangladesh and the UAE were held with Ambassador.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Saudi firm to invest $100m in Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City
TCB sells essentials at subsidized prices for card holders from today
BATB donates Tk 18.41 crore to workers welfare fund
Bangladesh, UK agree to promote bilateral trade, investment
Govt fixes power tariff for 3 power plants
BD to import 3 lakh tonnes of wheat from Russia, 3.5cr litres soybean oil from Malaysia
Proper aquaculture to boost export quality fish output
EU to probe China electric car subsidies


Latest News
Stokes's England ODI record 182 sets up rout of New Zealand
After over 6 hrs, Mohammadpur Krishi Market fire under control
Rain-soaked New England hit by likely tornado amid wild weather ahead of Hurricane Lee's arrival
Massive fire at Mohammadpur Krishi Market, army-navy deployed
One held with 64-kg hemp in Kurigram
Housewife, father-in-law hacked dead in Laxmipur
Naseem Shah out of Asia Cup with shoulder injury
Kim Jong Un says Russia will win 'great victory' over enemies
Worker dies inside septic tank in C'nawabganj
Food security remains protected amid int'l crisis: PM tells JS
Most Read News
ADC Sanjida claims her husband first attacked ADC Harun at BIRDEM
Filmmaker Sohanur Rahman Sohan passes away
Community Bank wins INFOSYS-Finacle awards
Charge frame hearing on Khaleda's 11 cases on Oct 12
Child inside flight without passport, ticket; 10 officials withdrawn
Question paper leak: Ideal teacher suspended, sent to jail
25 kg Baghair fish caught in Padma
BNP to hold 2-day road march on Sept 16, 17
Tipu Murder: Councilor Monsur gets bail
Cyber Security Bill passed, arrest without warrant, 14 years' jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft