Funding cuts could push 24m people to brink of famine: WFP





Cuts have already been felt across many of the 79 WFP operations globally including Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Haiti, Jordan, Palestine, South Sudan, Somalia and Syria, it said.

Due to a series of consecutive rations cuts, the UN agency will only be able to support three million people per month across the country from October, it added.

As contributions dropped but needs rise, the UN agency said "massive reductions" have already been implemented in almost half of its operations.

