Mongla EPZ to get $ 19.5m investment from Chinese firm Chinese company QSL.S Garments Company is going to set up a RMG factory in Mongla EPZ (MEPZ) with an investment of US$19.5 million.





An agreement to this effect was signed between Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and QSL.S Garments Company in presence of Executive Chairman, BEPZA Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman.





Nafisa Banu, Member (Finance) of BEPZA, and Wanle Xuan, Managing Director of QSL.S Garments Company, Ltd. signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides recently QSL.S Garments Company, Ltd is a fully foreign-owned company that will produce annually 6 million pcs of woven and knit garments products like shirts, T-shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, etc, said a press release. The RMG factory will create employment opportunities for 2598 Bangladeshi nationals, it said.