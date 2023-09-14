Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 September, 2023, 10:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

China’s economic headwinds could hit region: US

Published : Thursday, 14 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

WASHINGTON, Sept 13: China's economic problems are more likely to affect the region than the United States, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Monday, a day after President Joe Biden called China's economic situation a "crisis."

Beijing has the resources to deal with its economy short-term but must face longer-term structural economic issues such as demographics and high debt, Adeyemo said in television interviews.

"Those are going to be far harder for them to deal with over time," he told CNN.

Fears of an economic slowdown have gripped China, whose leader skipped the G20 summit this past weekend. Biden on Sunday said China's growth was slowing due to a weak global economy as well as Chinese policies, although he did not cite specific policies.

Biden, ending his Asia trip for the summit and a visit to Vietnam to shore up ties, noted China's issues with real estate and high youth unemployment.

Adeyemo, on CNN, said China's economy faces "significant headwinds," adding: "a slowing Chinese economy is going to have an impact, but mostly on their neighbors."

Asked about the potential for China to sell its holdings in US Treasuries, Adeyemo told CNBC: "I am more concerned about what China's slowdown means for their neighbors and for Europe, than what it means for the United Sates given how strong our economy is." While some of China's particular decisions will affect specific companies, "when you look at the economy, the United States has some exposure but it's limited," he added.    �Reuters



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Saudi firm to invest $100m in Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City
TCB sells essentials at subsidized prices for card holders from today
BATB donates Tk 18.41 crore to workers welfare fund
Bangladesh, UK agree to promote bilateral trade, investment
Govt fixes power tariff for 3 power plants
BD to import 3 lakh tonnes of wheat from Russia, 3.5cr litres soybean oil from Malaysia
Proper aquaculture to boost export quality fish output
EU to probe China electric car subsidies


Latest News
Stokes's England ODI record 182 sets up rout of New Zealand
After over 6 hrs, Mohammadpur Krishi Market fire under control
Rain-soaked New England hit by likely tornado amid wild weather ahead of Hurricane Lee's arrival
Massive fire at Mohammadpur Krishi Market, army-navy deployed
One held with 64-kg hemp in Kurigram
Housewife, father-in-law hacked dead in Laxmipur
Naseem Shah out of Asia Cup with shoulder injury
Kim Jong Un says Russia will win 'great victory' over enemies
Worker dies inside septic tank in C'nawabganj
Food security remains protected amid int'l crisis: PM tells JS
Most Read News
ADC Sanjida claims her husband first attacked ADC Harun at BIRDEM
Filmmaker Sohanur Rahman Sohan passes away
Community Bank wins INFOSYS-Finacle awards
Charge frame hearing on Khaleda's 11 cases on Oct 12
Child inside flight without passport, ticket; 10 officials withdrawn
Question paper leak: Ideal teacher suspended, sent to jail
25 kg Baghair fish caught in Padma
BNP to hold 2-day road march on Sept 16, 17
Tipu Murder: Councilor Monsur gets bail
Cyber Security Bill passed, arrest without warrant, 14 years' jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft