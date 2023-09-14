Stocks edged up for 2nd running day on buying







By the end of the trading In that, DSEX, the main index of DSE increased by 4.32 points to 6,304. DSES Shariah Index also increased by 82 points to 1,363and DS-30 index moved up by 3.63 points to 2,137 points.



According to data provided by DSE, the share price of 73 out of 319 companies traded in the market fell on Wednesday. On the contrary, the share price of 73 companies increased. And the share price of 162 companies remains unchanged.

12 crore 51 lakh 14 thousand 647 shares and mutual funds of 319 companies were traded on this day, raising the transacted amount to Tk 662.54 crore from Tk 522.76 crore transacted on Tuesday.



The top 10 companies based on transactions are:- Fu-Wang Food, Continental Insurance, Gemini Sea Food, CVOPRL, Unique Hotels, Eastern Housing, Miracle Industries, BNICL, Meghna Life Insurance and Paramount Insurance.



Top 10 companies with rate increase are:- Agrani Insurance, CVOPRL, Union Insurance, BNICL, Gemini Sea Food, People's Insurance, Standard Insurance, Phoenix Finance and Takaful Islami Insurance.



The top 10 companies in price decline are:- Fu-Wang Food, Leagueasi Footwear, Khan Brothers PP, ISN, National Feed Mill, Paper Processing, Khulna Printing, Meghna Life Insurance, Navana Pharma and Chartered Life Insurance.



At the CSE< its main index increased by 14.23 points to 18,631. Shares and units of 187 companies were traded on CSE. Among them, the prices of 51 have increased, 51 have decreased and 85 have remained unchanged.



At the end of the day, Tk 12.34 crore shares and units were traded in CSE. The previous transaction was Tk 15.37 crore was traded.



