Thursday, 14 September, 2023, 10:25 AM
Business

‘Ginger price high at local market as China stops export’

Published : Thursday, 14 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi  said as the price of ginger has increased exorbitantly at the local market as China has stopped export of the spices.

The commerce minister was responding to a query raised by treasury bench lawmaker M Shahiduzzaman Sarker of Naogaon-2 at the question-answer session which was tabled at the Jatiya Sangsad on Tuesday.

 As China, a major exporter of ginger in Bangladesh, has recently stopped the export of ginger and that's why the price of the commodity has comparatively increased at the local market, said the minister with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

 About higher commodity price, Munshi said the government has strengthened market monitoring to curb illegal price hike of the commodities as the price of imported goods has increased significantly compare to the last year.

 As part of checking the commodity price, the minister said Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection has conducted 11,670 market drives in 2022-23 fiscal.

 Even the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) is supplying some essential items to some one crore low income people ultimately benefiting five crore people. The initiative is contributing to stable the commodity market.    �BSS



