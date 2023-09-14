BD has no food shortage with 18.54 lakh tonnes in storages







Food Minister said this while responding to a query raised by treasury bench lawmaker Kazim Uddin Ahammed of Mymensingh-11 at the question-answer session that was tabled at the Jatiya Sangsad on Tuesday.



"As per the latest estimate, now the country's public food godowns have 18,54,410 tonnes food-grains-where 16,60,651 tonnes of rice and the rest 1,93,759 tonnes are wheat", he said at the session with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

To raise the emergency food-grain stock, Majumder said the government has started food procurement drive across the country and it will continue till September 14.



The government will collect four lakh tonnes of paddy and 14.50 lakh tones of parboiled rice from the farmers during the public procurement period.



In addition to this, the government has allocated budget outlay aiming to import six lakh tonnes of wheat and five lakh tonnes rice for 2023-2024 fiscals to raise food stock, he said, adding that agreement has been signed agreement to import one lakh tonne wheat through two bidders.



At present, the country has no food deficit while country witnessed a total of 402.09 lakh tonnes of food grains production including Aus, Aman, Boro and wheat in the past 2022-23 fiscal year, estimated by the BBS.



"As the country has no risk of food shortage as country's annual food demand stands at 220.60 lakh tonnes", the minister told the parliament while replying to another question. �BSS

