

SIBL signs MoU with Grace Cox Smart Hotel



Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of SIBL, was present as the chief guest at the signing ceremony.



Md. Rashed Mahmud, Managing Director of Grace Cox Smart Hotel, and Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of Marketing & Brand Communication of SIBL, signed the MoU in favor of their respective organisations.

Nilofer Kabir, Chairman of Grace Cox Smart Hotel, Mohammad Forkanullah and Abdul Hannan Khan, Deputy Managing Directors of SIBL, Mohammad Wahiduzzaman, Head of Card Division, and senior officials of both organizations attended the event.



Employees and card holders of SIBL can enjoy discounts up to 50% at the hotel under this agreement.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) Grace Cox Smart Hotel, Cox's Bazar at the bank's head office on Wednesday, says a press release.Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of SIBL, was present as the chief guest at the signing ceremony.Md. Rashed Mahmud, Managing Director of Grace Cox Smart Hotel, and Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of Marketing & Brand Communication of SIBL, signed the MoU in favor of their respective organisations.Nilofer Kabir, Chairman of Grace Cox Smart Hotel, Mohammad Forkanullah and Abdul Hannan Khan, Deputy Managing Directors of SIBL, Mohammad Wahiduzzaman, Head of Card Division, and senior officials of both organizations attended the event.Employees and card holders of SIBL can enjoy discounts up to 50% at the hotel under this agreement.