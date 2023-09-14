

Southeast Bank signs deal with Dream Square Resort



Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Limited and Shamim Chowdhury, General Manager of Dream Square Resort, are seen exchanging the signed documents. Other officials from both the organisations were also present at the ceremony.



Under this agreement, Southeast Bank debit, credit and prepaid card members will get discounts up to 35% on room rent, 20% on movie theater, 20% on games and 10% on restaurant at Dream Square Resort, says a press release.

