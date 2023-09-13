Video
BD will sign SOP to bring back citizens staying illegally in UK: FS

Published : Wednesday, 13 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Diplomatic Correspondent


Bangladesh will sign a standard operating procedure (SOP) with the UK to bring back citizens staying there illegally after the expiry of their visas, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said on Tuesday.

"This decision was taken at the fifth strategic dialogue between the countries," he told reports at the Foreign Service Academy following the dialogue.
Sir Philip Barton, Permanent Under-Secretary at the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, in a short statement described the dialogue as 'excellent,' and said the two countries were also looking forward to building a modern partnership ahead. He lead the British team at the dialogue.

"We took stock of progress in our bilateral relationship, which is going from strength to strength and looked at the period ahead as we are going to build a modern partnership," he said.     

The dialogue covered almost all aspects of bilateral relations, including political and diplomatic ties, trade and development partnerships, security issues, and the Rohingya crisis, the Foreign Ministry said.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem said the signing of an SOP with the UK was needed after Brexit.

Asked why the SOP for the return of illegal citizens was necessary now, the Bangladesh High Commissioner to UK said, "We have such mechanisms with the European Union. Britain was also a member of the European Union. After Brexit, we did not sign any SOP with Britain. Now we are doing it. "Over 600,000 Bangladeshis are living in the UK, which is also a destination for students pursuing higher studies.

The Foreign Secretary said the two sides had agreed to form a joint working group on migration and mobility, which would also help increase the number of Bangladeshi students in the UK.

On defence cooperation, he said, Bangladesh was diversifying its sources for defence supplies. "The UK can be one of those markets." The dialogue also discussed Bangladesh's upcoming general election. The Foreign Secretary said the UK wanted a free, fair and violence-free election.



