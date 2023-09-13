No scope for filing no confidence petition after order: HC







The bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice made the observations in order that asked the Chairman of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission to take immediate steps to remove all statements made by the Acting Chairman of BNP Tarique Rahman at different times from social media platforms.



The text of the order was released on Monday.

The bench also observed that since the order was passed in the presence of both the parties, there is no scope for recalling it. Besides, there is no opportunity to bring a no-confidence motion against the bench after he order had been passed, it said.



After passing the order, both the Judges had left the courtroom amid a commotion between pro-Awami League and pro-BNP, for which court proceeding could not take place for about two and a half hours.



Referring to the issue, the bench said, in the presence of the lawyers of the two sides, an order was given to remove Tarique Rahman's speech from social media and online platforms. After passing this order, the petitioner's lawyers filed a motion of no confidence against this bench to recall the order, which has no legal effect, according to the HC order.



The bench said that the application filed by the aggrieved party to become a party in this case was dismissed on August 24 by the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court. But the lawyers could not show any kind of interim order on the order of the High Court. Apart from this, there is no opportunity for Tarique Rahman to be heard as a fugitive in the eye of the law, the HC order said.



In response to a writ petition filed by Advocate Nashreen, the HC had on January 7, 2015 directed secretaries of ministries of home, and information and broadcasting to take all necessary measures to prohibit all media, particularly electronic and print media, and social media, from publishing and broadcasting any statement passed by Tarique, who 'remains fugitive in the eye of the law'.



The HC bench had also asked the government authorities to explain in four weeks why they should not be asked to take appropriate legal action prohibiting publication, reproduction, repetition, and transmission of offensive utterances of Tarique in all electronic, print, and social media.



Nashreen, along with pro-AL lawyers, filed an application in the High Court on August 2, 2023, seeking a fresh ban on Tarique's statement as he was seen delivering speeches using an online platform at a public rally organised by BNP on July 28.

