Wednesday, 13 September, 2023, 9:45 AM
Home Front Page

55kg Gold Theft

4 customs officials suspended

Published : Wednesday, 13 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent


Dhaka Customs House authorities suspended its four officials over the incident of some 55 kilograms of gold theft from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport's Customs House's godown.

An office order, signed by Dhaka Customs House Commissioner AKM Nurul Huda Azad, was issued on Tuesday in this regard.
The suspended officials are -- assistant revenue officers Md Saidul Islam Sahed, Md Shahidul Islam, Masud Rana and Akram Sheikh.

Some 55 kilograms of gold was reportedly stolen from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport's Customs House's godown. Gold bars, ornaments, and valuables seized from passengers are kept in the godown of Dhaka Customs House.

During the calculation of the gold, customs officials found that a box containing 55kg of gold was missing from the godown on September 2. Officials say someone broke the locker and stole the gold. The worth of the theft gold is estimated Tk 45 crore.

Assistant Revenue Officer Sohrab Hossain filed the case with the Airport Police Station on Sunday (September 3) accusing unidentified people. A five-member probe body was also formed in this regard.



