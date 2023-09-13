ADC Sanjida claims her husband first attacked ADC Harun at BIRDEM





Additional Deputy Commi-ssioner (ADC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Sanjida Afrin wife of President's Assistant Personal Secretary Azizul Haque said her husband attacked ADC Harun first during her medical checkup at the BIRDEM Hospital in Dhaka.



She said this in an interview given to the media on Tuesday.





Sanjida also claimed that the companions of her husband were taking videos of them with ill-intention. At one stage, ADC Harun informed the local police station, who later rescued them from the spot. "My husband was totally out of mind on the day," she added.



Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Harun ar Rashid, who was recently suspended on public interest grounds following allegations of torturing BCL leaders, has been attached to the DIG Office of Rangpur Range.



The Public Security Division issued a notification in this regard Tuesday evening.



During the suspension period, a police official has to be attached to an office - at the police headquarters or any other.



The departmental probe will continue and the suspended official will get monthly allowances. The government suspended Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Harun-ar-Rashid on Monday.



According to the Home Ministry sources, the ADC was first transferred to the public order management (POM) department on Sunday from the Ramna division following an allegation of torturing few central leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL). The Police Headquarters also transferred him to the Armed Police Battalions with attachment order.



