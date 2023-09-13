ADC Harun was first attacked by President's APS: DB Chief





Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Harun Ar Rashid, who has been recently suspended for beating two BCL leaders mercilessly, was first attacked by Assistant Press Secretary to the President, said DMP Additional Commissioner and Detective Branch (DB) Chief Md Harun Or Rashid.



On Tuesday, the DB chief told reporters that President Mohammed Shahabuddin's APS Azizul Huque Mamun had first attacked the suspended ADC inside the Birdem General Hospital.





DMP Additional Commissioner Mohammad Harun said, "He (APS Mamun) is a government official. He was the person who made the first attack on ADC Harun. He could have informed the higher authorities of the police, or he could inform his superiors.



"But instead, he chased a police officer in front of sick people inside the hospital. Broke ADC Harun's sunglasses, and subsequently hit him. I don't know if he has done the right thing or not, but this should also be investigated."



The DB chief said, "The whole police force never takes responsibility for individual's actions. I think the investigating officer will independently investigate the incident and submit a report.



A three-member inquiry committee is investigating properly and impartially. The investigation report will be submitted soon. Then we will know the real facts. If the ADC is found responsible in the investigation, action must also be taken against him."



On Saturday evening, ADC Harun took BCL central organising secretary Anwar Hossain Nayeem and BCL science affairs secretary Sharif Ahmed Munim to Shahbagh Police Station following an altercation with the President's APS Mamun at the Birdem Hospital and then he along with other policemen assaulted them.



The incident caused anger among BCL leaders and many posted on social media criticising ADC Harun and demanded action against him.



The President's APS did not respond when he was called over the phone to give his point of view regarding additional commissioner Harun's statement.



Earlier, the government suspended the additional deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP) Ramna Zone, Harun-or-Rashid, on charges of torturing three central leaders of BCL on Saturday night.



A gazette notification signed by the home ministry's public security division senior secretary Md Mustafizur Rahman was issued on order of the President on Monday evening, suspending ADC Harun.



It stated Harun-or-Rashid must be kept away from government duty mandatorily in public interests and he has been suspended from government services as per the Government Service Law 2018 since 11 September 2023.



ADC Harun will remain attached to the police department and receive allowance. The gazette was issued in public interests, it added.



Prior to suspending ADC Harun, BCL President Saddam Hossain and General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif met DMP commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq at the DMP headquarters and urged the latter to take action against the police members involved in the incident.



