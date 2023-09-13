Video
Obaidul Hassan made new Chief Justice

Published : Wednesday, 13 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

Justice Obaidul Hassan of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Bangladesh.
President Mohammed Shahabuddin appointed him as the country's 24th Chief Justice, according to a gazette notification circulated by the Law Ministry on Tuesday.

Incumbent Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique is retiring on September 25.
According to the Supreme Court website, Justice Obaidul Hassan obtained BSS. (Hons), MSS (Economics) and LLB from University of Dhaka.

Later he enrolled as an advocate of the District Court on March 18 in 1986, the High Court Division on October 18 in 1988 and the Appellate Division of Bangladesh Supreme Court on August 15 in 2005.

He was elevated to Additional Judge of the High Court Division on June 30 in 2009 and appointed Judge of the same division on June 6 in 2011.

He joined the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh on September 3 in 2020.

He delivered numerous judgments including judgment on Arpita Sompotti Ain, and appointment of Judges to the High Court Division.

Justice Obaidul Hassan participated in an international conference held in Hong Kong (1991), participated in a training programme namely "Judicial Governance Program" held in Singapore in July 2015.

He attended an International Conference on "International Crimes/State Crimes" held in Buenos Ayres, Argentina in August 2015. He also attended in a view exchange program with the Judges of International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Crimes Tribunal for former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in Hague, Netherlands in August 2015.    �UNB



