My vision is to give people minimum standard of life, Momen quotes PM as telling Biden







"During a brief interaction with the US President Biden, Prime Minister has conveyed one thing that she had lost her father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and all the members of her family.



However, Primer told Biden, "My vision is to give Bangladeshis a minimum standard of life apart from fulfilling all basic needs," Dr Momen said while speaking at a roundtable organized by the Foreign Ministry on Smart Bangladesh and the youth perspective.

"Now the whole Bangladesh is my family," Sheikh Hasina told Biden, Momen said at the roundtable quoting the Prime Minister as saying.



In reply, Biden said, "I know your achievements are very impressive," the Foreign Minister added.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met Biden in New Delhi on the sidelines of the G20. Biden took a selfie with the Prime Minister, which went viral on internet.



Former principal secretary and vice chairman Smart Bangladesh Network Abul Kalam Azad, Foreign Ministry Director General for Trade Investment and ICT Dr Syed Muntasir Mamun spoke at the event.



The Foreign Minister urged the students to be inspired by Bangabandhu and the Prime Minister and be confident in life.



"You should start believing in you. Dream high," he said, adding, "Where there is a will, there is a way."



The Foreign Ministry has organized the programme to include the youths in shaping their own future whilst shaping the future of the country, according to the concept note.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has shared her vision with US President Joe Biden what she (primer) dreamed to ensure a minimum standard of life of Bangladesh people apart from fulfilling all basic needs."During a brief interaction with the US President Biden, Prime Minister has conveyed one thing that she had lost her father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and all the members of her family.However, Primer told Biden, "My vision is to give Bangladeshis a minimum standard of life apart from fulfilling all basic needs," Dr Momen said while speaking at a roundtable organized by the Foreign Ministry on Smart Bangladesh and the youth perspective."Now the whole Bangladesh is my family," Sheikh Hasina told Biden, Momen said at the roundtable quoting the Prime Minister as saying.In reply, Biden said, "I know your achievements are very impressive," the Foreign Minister added.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met Biden in New Delhi on the sidelines of the G20. Biden took a selfie with the Prime Minister, which went viral on internet.Former principal secretary and vice chairman Smart Bangladesh Network Abul Kalam Azad, Foreign Ministry Director General for Trade Investment and ICT Dr Syed Muntasir Mamun spoke at the event.The Foreign Minister urged the students to be inspired by Bangabandhu and the Prime Minister and be confident in life."You should start believing in you. Dream high," he said, adding, "Where there is a will, there is a way."The Foreign Ministry has organized the programme to include the youths in shaping their own future whilst shaping the future of the country, according to the concept note.