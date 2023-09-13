Video
Police officials take anti-terrorism training from US instructors

Published : Wednesday, 13 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126
Diplomatic Correspondent

The US Department of State trained Bangladesh Police officials on investigative skills to counter chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive (CBRNE) terrorism in preventing "Weapons of Mass Destruction Terrorism."

The US Department of State's Office of Weapons of Mass Destruction Terrorism, along with partners from CRDF Global and Thin Blue Line, International, trained Bangladesh Police officials in a five-day technical course and a two-day instructor development workshop, from August 20 to 28, according to a media release issued by the US Embassy in Dhaka on Tuesday.

"One of the most enduring priorities of the United States is protecting our nation and the international community from the existential threats posed by weapons of mass destruction (WMD) terrorism and preventing non-state actors from using chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and high explosive weapons," said US Embassy Spokesperson Bryan Schiller.

"As the WMD terrorism threat evolves, the United States relies on the full strength of our diplomacy and foreign assistance programs to prevent non-state actors from acquiring and using such weapons," he added.

About 29 officials were engaged there from the field of law enforcement counterterrorism investigators, forensic experts, and bomb disposal specialists.

Participants received comprehensive training designed to strengthen law enforcement capabilities to prevent, detect, disrupt, and respond to criminal and terrorist acquisition and use of weaponizable CBRNE materials and other low-technology, improvised threats, the US Embassy said.

Selected graduates of the technical course received additional instructor development training which will enable the Bangladesh Police to transfer this knowledge to future cohorts of officers.

"Terrorist groups operate globally, including in South Asia, and have long aspired to develop and employ WMD capabilities. The US Department of State works worldwide to strengthen international capabilities to overcome these challenges and counter these serious threats. The government of Bangladesh is an important partner in these efforts,' the US Embassy said.



