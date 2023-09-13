No one can own more than 60 bighas







Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury moved the Bill, and it was passed by voice vote.



If someone owns more than 60 bighas of land, the government will acquire the additional land.

However, this provision will not apply to cooperative societies, owners of tea gardens, coffee, rubber and fruit orchards or land producing raw materials of industrial factories.



Landowners of export-oriented industrial and agro-processing activities, waqfs and religious trusts will also remain out of this provision.



If an individual possesses over 60 bighas of land (33 shotok per bigha), the government will be able to acquire the additional land.



Apart from this, violating the land law will be punishable with a fine of Tk 1 lakh or one-month imprisonment or both. �UNB



