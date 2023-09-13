Video
Macron thanks Hasina from Paris

Published : Wednesday, 13 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Diplomatic Correspondent

French President Emma-nuel Macron has thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after returning home concluding his historic visit to Bangladesh.

"Thank you, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. As well as Bangladeshis, for your warm welcome. It carries the importance of a historic and unbreakable friendship between our two countries," Macron Twitted.

This is the first visit of a French President since 1990.

Emmanuel Macron left Dhaka on Monday afternoon, the President's aircraft took off at around 3:00pm from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud saw him off.

During his visit, Macron enjoyed Bangladeshi folk music in a musician's home and took a trip on the Turag River along the capital Dhaka.

He met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a bilateral meeting and assured of France's support in overcoming Bangladesh's challenges on the way to grow further.

Two instruments related to urban municipalities management and building the first-ever earth observation satellite were signed during his visit. Bangladesh also committed to buy 10 aircraft from Airbus.



