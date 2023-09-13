Aman files appeal against conviction







Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokan filed the appeal petition with the related branch of the Supreme Court seeking acquittal of Aman in the case.



Earlier, on September 10 a Dhaka court sent the BNP leader Aman to jail rejecting his bail petition in a case filed over acquiring wealth beyond known income source.

