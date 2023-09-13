Five killed in road accidents in 3 dists





At least five people were killed and several others were injured in separate road accidents in Cumilla, Gazipur and Sylhet.



Our Cumilla Correspondent added that three people were killed and 10 others were injured in road accident on Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Harikhola area under Chandina upazila of the district on Tuesday.





The accident occurred in the area when a Chattogram-bound passenger bus lost control over the steering while trying to save a motorcycle and overturned on the highway around 10:30am, leaving two people who were standing on the side of the highway died on the spot and 10 people including motorcyclists and bus passengers injured seriously, Eliotganj Highway Police Outpost sub-inspector (SI) Nazmul Huda said. The injured were taken to a local hospital, SI said. Police recovered the bodies from the spot and handed over to their family members, the SI added.



Our Gazipur Correspondent added that a bus driver was killed and two others were injured as a bus plunged into a roadside ditch in Sreepur upazila of Gazipur city early Tuesday.



The accident took place at around 6.45am on the Mauna-Bormi regional road in Sohadia (Naljura Bridge) area of Bormi union in the upazila.



The deceased was identified as Mofizul Islam, 30, son of late Abdul Hossain Ali, a resident of Sohadia village under the upazila. However, the identities of injured Maruf and Sajib could not be known immediately.



Quoting locals, Sreepur Police Station sub-inspector Aminul Islam said the accident occurred when the bus, carrying workers of 'Smart Factory', hit an electric pole as its driver lost control over the steering of the vehicle and fell into a roadside ditch, leaving the bus driver dead on the spot and two others critically injured. Locals rescued the injured and sent them to Sreepur Upazila Health Complex.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and seized the bus, he said.



Asma Khatun, a doctor of the Health Complex, said the injured were sent to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital for better treatment.



Our Sylhet Correspondent added that a local Awami League (AL) leader was killed and two others were injured in a road accident on the Sylhet-Zakiganj road in Beanibazar upazila of Sylhet district on Monday night. The accident took place at around 8pm in Charkhai Bazaar area of the upazila.



The deceased was identified as Fakhrul Islam, 45, son of late Rois Miah, a resident of Parkul Barabari under Rajaganj Union of Kanighat upazila in the district. He was science and technology affairs secretary of Rajaganj Union Awami League unit.



Quoting locals, Beanibazar Police Station officer-in-charge Debdulal Dhar said the accident occurred when the CNG-run autorickshaw rammed into a speeding truck from the opposite direction, leaving three passengers of the autorickshaw critically injured.



