Pro-BNP lawyers demand AL govt’s resignation





Demanding resignation of the Awami League government, pro-BNP lawyers staged demonstration on Tuesday defying police bar.



They brought out a protest procession in front of Dhaka Bar Association at 12noon. But police obstructed them when it reached the main road of the court. At one stage of protest, lawyers took position on the road. Police charged baton on them and remove them from the road.





Shahinur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Kotwali police station, said the lawyers, under the banner of United Lawyers Front, brought out a procession and attempted to block the adjacent main road.



The policemen repeatedly requested them to hold a rally on the court premises, but they did not pay heed to the request, rather hurled brickbats in return, the OC claimed, adding it forced the cops to chase them in self defence.



Demanding resignation of the Awami League government, pro-BNP lawyers staged demonstration on Tuesday defying police bar.They brought out a protest procession in front of Dhaka Bar Association at 12noon. But police obstructed them when it reached the main road of the court. At one stage of protest, lawyers took position on the road. Police charged baton on them and remove them from the road.The police have allegedly beaten up BNP-leaning lawyers in the Dhaka judge court area, leaving 20 to 30 lawyers injured. The incident took place around 11:30 am on Tuesday. The injured lawyers received first aid at the Dhaka bar association office.Shahinur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Kotwali police station, said the lawyers, under the banner of United Lawyers Front, brought out a procession and attempted to block the adjacent main road.The policemen repeatedly requested them to hold a rally on the court premises, but they did not pay heed to the request, rather hurled brickbats in return, the OC claimed, adding it forced the cops to chase them in self defence.