Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 13 September, 2023, 9:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Pro-BNP lawyers demand AL govt’s resignation

Published : Wednesday, 13 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent


Demanding resignation of the Awami League government, pro-BNP lawyers staged demonstration on Tuesday defying police bar.

They brought out a protest procession in front of Dhaka Bar Association at 12noon. But police obstructed them when it reached the main road of the court. At one stage of protest, lawyers took position on the road. Police charged baton on them and remove them from the road.
The police have allegedly beaten up BNP-leaning lawyers in the Dhaka judge court area, leaving 20 to 30 lawyers injured. The incident took place around 11:30 am on Tuesday. The injured lawyers received first aid at the Dhaka bar association office.

 Shahinur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Kotwali police station, said the lawyers, under the banner of United Lawyers Front, brought out a procession and attempted to block the adjacent main road.

The policemen repeatedly requested them to hold a rally on the court premises, but they did not pay heed to the request, rather hurled brickbats in return, the OC claimed, adding it forced the cops to chase them in self defence.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Aman files appeal against conviction
Five killed in road accidents in 3 dists
Pro-BNP lawyers demand AL govt’s resignation
11 dead, 2,956 hospitalised with dengue
Govt buying 10 Airbus planes to steal public money: Fakhrul
BD hopes 9/11 like incident won’t happen again: Momen
Court directs Gulf Air co-pilot to face questioning by PBI
UK provides £3m more for Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar, Bhasan Char


Latest News
France orders Apple iPhone 12 sales halted over radiation
Argentina win without Messi, Bielsa's Uruguay fall in Ecuador
India beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs to qualify for Final
Bangladesh poses add'l export potential of $22.5b for non-RMG products
Minor child 'killed after rape' in Jhenaidah
Saudi firm to invest $100 million in Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City
PM to open Bangabandhu Tunnel on Oct 28
Two drown in Satkhira pond
ECNEC approves Tk 4,283cr project to enhance facilities at Mongla Port
College student drowns in Dhaka College pond
Most Read News
Rare green comet Nishimura will be closest to earth Tuesday
President's APS Mamun first attacked ADC Harun: DB chief
Justice Obaidul Hassan made acting Chief Justice
Highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash tells one-sided story
Belai Beel in existential crisis
'My husband assaults ADC Harun Sir first'
15 indicted over ASP Anisul murder
Neutrality can fortify the global position of Bangladesh
Challenges for digital banks in Bangladesh
Ragging menace must be stopped
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft