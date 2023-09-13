

11 dead, 2,956 hospitalised with dengue



During the period, 2,956 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



Of the new patients, 911 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to DGHS. A total of 10,015 dengue patients, including 4,222 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. So far, the DGHS has recorded 154,228 dengue cases, 143,461 recoveries.

In the first 10 days of September, the Aedes mosquito-borne Dengue has claimed the lives of 137 people across the country. �UNB



