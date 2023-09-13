Video
Wednesday, 13 September, 2023
Govt buying 10 Airbus planes to steal public money: Fakhrul

Published : Wednesday, 13 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent


BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday alleged that the government is buying 10 Airbus planes from France to creating scopes for stealing public money.

"It's very nice thing that the President of France has arrived here�he is our big guest. You (govt) welcomed that guest very well with dance and song," he said.
He made the comment in a short rally in front of BNP's Naya Paltan central party office before the leaflets distribution programme to preventing dengue and increasing public awareness.

Fakhrul said, "This illegal government is not able to ensure medical services to the people of the country, they are not able to build hospitals, they take away right to voting of people but has bought 10 Airbus to get commission."  

 "In the dire situation of the economy they even plan to buy Satellite-2 again," he added. He also questioned the justification of buying 10 Airbus planes for Biman Bangladesh Airlines when the state-run organisation has collapsed.

Fakhrul said, "Biman also can't provide any service properly. They're purchasing the Airbus aircraft for creating scopes for stealing. "They (govt) have probably cut the commission immediately."

The programme was organized by BNP, Ziaur Rahman Foundation and Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB).

After the rally, BNP Secretary General distributed leaflets among the public from BNP party office to Fakirapool area.



