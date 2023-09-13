BD hopes 9/11 like incident won’t happen again: Momen







Recalling the 9/11 Twin Tower devastation in the US, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said in a statement that Bangladesh hoped such terrorist acts would never occur again."I recall with sadness the 9/11 Twin Tower devastation, in which 2,988 innocent people lost their lives, of which 6 were from Bangladesh and 3 were from my own district, Sylhet. While we pray for their salvation, we hope that such will never occur again," Momen said."We are pleased that our recent discussion with the US leadership is very encouraging. It has taken many steps to end terrorism," the statement said marking the 9/11 Twin Tower devastation disseminated by the Foreign Ministry to media on Tuesday.In Bangladesh, the Foreign Minister said there have not been any bomb blasts, grenade attacks, and fear of deaths in terrorist attacks due to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's zero tolerance policy against terrorism.He wished that all should work together sincerely so that under any pretext, the ugly face of terrorism and radicalism do not get heyday as they did during 2001 through 2006."It has taken many steps to end terrorism. In Bangladesh, due to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's zero tolerance policy against terrorism, there have not been any bomb blasts, grenade attacks, "While we pray for their salvation, we hope that such an incident never occurs again," Momen said.The Foreign Minister said they are pleased that their recent discussion with the US leadership is encouraging, the statement reads.