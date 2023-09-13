Court directs Gulf Air co-pilot to face questioning by PBI







Gulf Air pilot Mohannad Yousef Hassan Al Hindi passed away on December 14, 2022, at United Hospital Dhaka. A Dhaka court has directed the Gulf Air authorities to bring co-pilot Khalil Abdul Razak before the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to facilitate investigation over death of Mohannad Yousef Hassan Al Hindi due to negligence.The Court of Metropolitan Magistrate-8 in Dhaka made the direction on Monday after PBI, and the family of the victim applied for hearing in a criminal case against United Hospital and others, a press release said.Gulf Air pilot Mohannad Yousef Hassan Al Hindi passed away on December 14, 2022, at United Hospital Dhaka.