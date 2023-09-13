Video
UK provides £3m more for Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar, Bhasan Char

Published : Wednesday, 13 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Diplomatic Correspondent

United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Permanent Under-Secretary Sir Philip Barton has announced that UK will provide £3,000,000 fresh funding to support Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char.

"I am pleased to announce a further UK contribution of £3,000,000 to UNHCR, which will help to ensure refugees in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char to access healthcare, clean water, hygiene and sanitation services, and cooking fuel," Sir Barton said adding that UK will provide the fund through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Sir Barton is now visiting Bangladesh for the fifth Bangladesh-UK Strategic Dialogue, according to the UK High Commission in Dhaka.

Building on the UK and Bangladesh's historic links, the Strategic Dialogue reflects the two countries' shared commitments to develop a modern economic, trade and security partnership, it added.

"We continue to push for a long-term solution that will enable the refugees to return to Myanmar on a safe, voluntary and dignified basis, when the conditions there allow. Until that time, the UK is committed to supporting the Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh," Sir Barton said.

Six years since the atrocities of 2017, which forced Rohingyas into Bangladesh, the UK continues to stand with the Rohingyas in Bangladesh and all those affected by this crisis, he added.

Since 2017, UK has provided £365 million (over Tk 5,000 crore) to support the Rohingyas and Bangladeshi host communities. This has included food, shelter, water and sanitation, healthcare and protection services, according to the UK High Commission in Dhaka.



