

Army chief opens ‘Swadhinata Auditorium’ at BUP



In order to create a suitable environment for the students, BUP has constructed the auditorium recently, said in a press release of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).



After inaugurating the auditorium, S M Shafiuddin Ahmed, as the chief guest, unveiled the cover of a book titled 'Dynamics of Bangladesh-India Land Border Management' written by BUP Vice Chancellor Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam, the release added.

Later, the army chief presented awards to faculty members and students of BUP for their significant contributions in research and excellence in education respectively.

