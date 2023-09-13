|
Army chief opens ‘Swadhinata Auditorium’ at BUP
Published : Wednesday, 13 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 97
Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed on Tuesday inaugurated newly constructed two-storey 'Swadhinata Auditorium' with modern facilities through a colourful ceremony on the premises of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) in the capital.
In order to create a suitable environment for the students, BUP has constructed the auditorium recently, said in a press release of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
After inaugurating the auditorium, S M Shafiuddin Ahmed, as the chief guest, unveiled the cover of a book titled 'Dynamics of Bangladesh-India Land Border Management' written by BUP Vice Chancellor Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam, the release added.
Later, the army chief presented awards to faculty members and students of BUP for their significant contributions in research and excellence in education respectively.