Four held with 52-kg hemp in Rajshahi







The arrested are identified as Muhammad Jamil, 34, Sakib Islam, 21, Tamim Mian, 19, and Momin Mian 50. All of them are the residents of different areas in the district.



Addressing a press-briefing held at his office conference hall on Tuesday noon, Superintendent of Police (SP) Saifur Rahman said Jamil is one of the listed drug-peddlers and three others of his cohorts.

On a tip-off, a DB team conducted a raid at Chapal village under Godagari Upazila around 7.45 pm and arrested them. The operation team recovered 52 kilograms of ganja from their possessions.



They also seized a battery-driven auto rickshaw and a motorbike which were being used in drug-trafficking and carrying. �BSS



RAJSHAHI, Sept 12, 2023 (BSS) - A police team of Detective Branch (DB) arrested four alleged drug peddlers with 52 kilograms of ganja from Chapel area in the district last night.The arrested are identified as Muhammad Jamil, 34, Sakib Islam, 21, Tamim Mian, 19, and Momin Mian 50. All of them are the residents of different areas in the district.Addressing a press-briefing held at his office conference hall on Tuesday noon, Superintendent of Police (SP) Saifur Rahman said Jamil is one of the listed drug-peddlers and three others of his cohorts.On a tip-off, a DB team conducted a raid at Chapal village under Godagari Upazila around 7.45 pm and arrested them. The operation team recovered 52 kilograms of ganja from their possessions.They also seized a battery-driven auto rickshaw and a motorbike which were being used in drug-trafficking and carrying. �BSS