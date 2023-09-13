Video
8 killed in 1,667 fire incidents in August: Fire Service

Published : Wednesday, 13 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

In August of this year, 1,667 fire incidents were reported across the country, resulting in eight fatalities and 28 injuries.
Of these, the highest number of fire incidents was reported in Dhaka division at 416. There were 128 fire incidents in Dhaka City Corporation area in which one person was injured.
Shahjahan Sikder, deputy assistant director (media cell) of Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters provided the information to the media on Tuesday.
Of the 1,667 fire incidents reported across the country in August, 416 were in Dhaka division, 81 in Mymensingh division, 276 in Chattogram division, 277 in Rajshahi division, 244 in Khulna division, 55 in Sylhet division, 77 in Barishal division and 241 in Rangpur division.
Based on monthly statistics, there was a rise of 196 fire incidents from July to August. In July, the country recorded a total of 1,471 fire incidents.
In August, there were 957 accidents other than fires across the country. Twenty-one accidents were reported in Dhaka division, 45 in Mymensingh division, 143 in Chattogram division, 243 in Rajshahi division, 112 in Khulna division, 39 in Sylhet division, 39 in Barishal division and 125 in Rangpur division.
A total of 1,061 people were injured and 183 were killed. Of the accidents, the Fire Service took part in the rescue operation in 635 road accidents.
Besides, 14 accidents related to cooking gas cylinder explosions, 15 accidents related to gas lines, 30 lift accidents, 15 landslides, 102 accidents related to rivers and drowning occurred across the country in August. In August, 57 people drowned in rivers, ponds and water across the country, according to Fire Service and Civil Defence.     �UNB



