Wednesday, 13 September, 2023, 9:42 AM
15 indicted in sr ASP Anisul Karim murder case

Published : Wednesday, 13 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106

A Dhaka court on Tuesday framed charges against 15 people including former registrar of National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) Abdullah Al Mamun in a case over the murder of Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Anisul Karim.
Judge of the Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Session Judge Court-3, Sheikh Samidul Islam framed the charges after rejecting a petition for relieving them from the charges. The court also fixed November 9 for the next hearing.
The other accused include -Arif Mahmud, director of Mind Aid Hospital, Pharmacist Tanvir Hasan, Shakhawat Hossain, Sazzad Amin, Fatema Khatun, Redwan Sabbir, coordinator of the hosptial, Masud Khan, Zobair Hossain, Tanif Molla, Sajeeb Chowdhury, Asim Kumar Pal, Liton Ahmed, Saiful Islam and Abdullah Al-Amin.
Of the accused, Asim is behind the bars while Shakhawat is on the run. The others secured bail from the court.    �UNB



